Fifth Street between Water Street and Division Street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 15 due to work related to the building rehabilitation project taking place at 422 Division Street (former Bierman’s Home Furnishings store).
A detour will be posted using Water Street, Sixth Street and Division Street directing traffic around the closure area.
The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.