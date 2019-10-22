The Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) welcomed Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and several other city mayors to headline the Mayors’ Keynote session, Minnesota as the Sum of Its Parts: Focusing Our Local Lens & Celebrating Cities’ Renewable Procurement.
A press release states Pownell, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeffrey Lunde joined facilitator Abby Finis, Great Plains Institute senior energy planner, to dive into the details of their vision for a clean energy future.
Kicking off the second day of the MnSEIA’s sixth-annual Gateway to Solar Conference this week in downtown Minneapolis, the mayors discussed their paths to aggressive renewable energy, sustainability and climate goals, programs and projects underway, and plans for meeting aggressive goals.
The release the mayors also addressed "lessons learned" and barriers to meeting objectives, and how industry and community collaboration can amplify progress.
“One lesson we’ve learned is that people are hungry for actions they can take, and we will be working hard as a city to help provide education and facilitation to help,” Pownell said.