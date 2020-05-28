Northfield Hospital + Clinics is reopening its Faribault Clinic for Orthopedics and ENT (ear, nose and throat) care.
Providers in Lakeville – plus NH+C’s Northfield, Farmington and Faribault clinics – return to their regular schedules on June 1, including evening hours.
Plans are being made to reopen the Lonsdale Clinic later in June. For now, Urgent Care in Lakeville and Express Care Clinic in Northfield remain closed.
The Faribault Clinic also welcomes David McIntyre, a family medicine doctor and Faribault native now seeing patients in NH+C’s Faribault Clinic. McIntyre continues to see patients in the Northfield Clinic, too.
ENT care resumed in Faribault Thursday with Gerard O’Halloran (practicing in Faribault since 2004). O’Halloran also sees patients in NH+C’s Northfield and Lakeville clinics.
Plans are to reopen the Lonsdale Clinic on June 24. Orthopedics (in Faribault since 1989) also resume in June. The Orthopedics team, led by Clinton Muench and Hans Bengtson, also sees patients in the Northfield Clinic. For now, Urgent Care in Lakeville and Express Care Clinic in Northfield remain closed.
Family Medicine now in Faribault
McIntyre is available at the Faribault Clinic for both video visits and in-clinic visits.
McIntyre has over 20 years’ experience providing a wide range of care for patients of all ages. “I’ve had families that I’ve cared for four generations of the same family,” McIntyre says. “The more you know a person and the context they live and work in, the better the care you can provide.”
McIntyre has special expertise in diabetes management, plus acute care, preventative health, and well-child care. He treats everything from routine care to complex, multi-problem health issues. McIntyre is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
All NH+C clinics are taking precautions for the safety of patients and staff.
NH+C provides a safe clinic environment for patients and staff:
All patients are screened before appointments. This happens over the phone (at time of scheduling) and in person (during check-in). Temperatures are taken at check-in.
All patients are required to wear a mask when entering a clinic or the hospital. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Staff wear PPE and are screened. NH+C staff continues to wear various forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) for both clinic and non-clinical staff. Employees are screened and their temperatures are taken when they arrive to work.
Access is restricted. NH+C maintains visitor restrictions for now. Clinic appointments are restricted to the patient only. Pediatric clinic appointments are restricted to only one parent/caregiver and no siblings.
In the lobby and waiting rooms of each clinic safe social distancing is being practiced. This means check-in lines are 6 feet apart, as well as chairs in the lobby. The number of people in waiting rooms is monitored, and transition to patients waiting in their car if necessary. No need to worry about how far 6 feet is – the floors are marked.
The Respiratory Clinic, a separate space where patients with respiratory symptoms are seen, continues. This isolated location follows all safety measures and PPE protocols.
Video visits are available. Call your clinic and they can help you decide if a video visit is a good choice for the care you need now.