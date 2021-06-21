The following Northfield students graduated from Luther College:
Anna Hawkins-Saurer, Bachelor of Arts in art, cum laude honors; Emerson Pagel, Bachelor of Arts, anthropology, cum laude honors; Emma Claire Prichard, Bachelor of Arts, history, cum laude honors; Hannah Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, music education, summa cum laude; Isabella Jenkinson, Bachelor of Arts, art; Jarrod Allen Gross, Bachelor of Arts, biology; Joel Alvarado Morales, Bachelor of Arts, biology; John Miller, Bachelor of Arts, economics, cum laude honors; Kate Erickson, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Kyle Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, allied health sciences; Milly Reese, Bachelor of Arts, management and Quinn Beithon, Bachelor of Arts, management, cum laude honors.