The singing group Seasoned Singers will begin rehearsing Oct. 7.
A press release states the singers, directed by Donna May, are a group of women who meet seasonally at FiftyNorth to perform in early December and late spring every year.
The group rehearses from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for eight Mondays prior to the performance.
This year's December concert is scheduled for Dec. 10 as part of FiftyNorth's holiday celebration.
"In addition to the concert, we carol at the Archer House for Winter Walk and at several retirement centers," the organization states. "All women are welcome who can match pitch and read a score. No formal audition is required."
A $10 fee is assessed to cover the cost of music. Anyone with questions is advised to contact Donna May at 507-649-7399 or by email at dmay@churchofsaintagnes.org. Those interested can also sign up by showing up at the first rehearsal.