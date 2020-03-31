U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota, is set to host a webinar at 6:30 p.m. to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.
A press release states the free webinar is for small business owners, people involved with non-profits, sole proprietors, independent contractors, individuals who are in the gig economy and who all are working through the impacts of the COVID-19. See bit.ly/2nddistrict to register.
This briefing will also feature president of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce Maureen Scallen-Failor, and acting Director of the Minnesota Office of the Small Business Administration Brian McDonald, who will discuss assistance available to small business owners through the recently enacted CARES Act and other available resources.