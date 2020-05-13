Michaela Hoffer, of Northfield, graduated from Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine May 9 during a virtual commencement ceremony broadcast online.
A press release states for Hoffer and her classmates, the ceremony recognized the completion of a four-year rigorous program of lectures, laboratories and clinical training; and it marked the first milestone of their professional careers as veterinarians.
During the ceremony, Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen conferred the degree of Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Dean Dan Grooms congratulated the Class of 2020 and welcomed them into the veterinary profession.
The release states Dr. Amanda Fales-Williams, president of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, administered the Veterinarian’s Oath to the graduates.
“I’m thrilled to have accomplished my childhood dream of becoming a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine,” Hoffer said. “I can’t wait to begin my career and continue learning as a professional.”
Hoffer will practice at the Banfield Pet Hospital in St. Louis Park. Hoffer is a graduate of the Northfield High School Class of 2013. She is the daughter of Joni Moyer (Jeff Rock) and Larry Hoffer (Jessica Hoffer) of Northfield.