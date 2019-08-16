Northfield Public Library recently announced the addition of a brand-new, high-powered computer for patrons. The Create Learn Digitize computer, on the second floor of the library, has been loaded with a variety of professional software for public use.
Library employee Steve Maus said the Create Learn Digitize computer would be excellent for beginners and professionals, new and old, looking for a jumpstart on learning some of the software used in businesses worldwide.
“We wanted to provide a workstation where people could feel empowered to explore and learn new software in a stress-free environment. Since the computer has two monitors, patrons can watch Lynda.com tutorial videos on one screen while following along in real-time on the other. It’s an awesome learning experience,” Maus said.
Some of the programs available for use include the full Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, etc.), Quickbooks Pro (accounting software), Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Publisher, Excel), Notepad++ (coding), Unity (Video game development) and Sigil (e-book creation).
The Create Learn Digitize computer is available on a first-come, first-served basis but can be reserved in advance in three-hour blocks by contacting the library Adult Services desk at 507-645-1802.