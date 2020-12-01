The Minnesota Lottery and the Northstar Problem Gambling Alliance (NPGA) are continuing their annual participation in an international responsible gambling campaign to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery play during the holiday season.
A press release states December is a time when many cultures share in gift giving, and some may consider giving scratch tickets to young people as gifts.
“A scratch-off ticket may provide momentary excitement, but underage recipients don’t have the cognitive development to discern the potential risks of gambling,” said Susan Sheridan Tucker, NPGA executive director. “This is why tickets sales are limited to adults."
The release states in the most recent Minnesota Student Survey (2019) .05% of students indicated possible disordered gambling and another 2% indicated having problems with their gambling.
"This may seem like a small number, but it translates into 2,000 students," the release states. "We know that a young person’s gambling starts as early as 10 years old. Thirty percent surveyed indicated they had gambled in the last year and 7% said they gambled frequently (at least once a week or more). Youth gambling is particularly concerning because researchers have established a link between the age at which a person first gambles and the occurrence of excessive or problem gambling later in life. Studies have also shown that many adolescents gamble at least occasionally, and that lottery products, particularly scratch tickets, often serve as an introduction to gambling activities for youth."