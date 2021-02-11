Dakota County Fix-It Clinics have looked different this last year, but the same skilled assistance is available for free. Residents can get help repairing household items, electronics and more during virtual Fix-It Clinics each month.
A press release states the upcoming Fix-It Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Feb. 20 and March 21.
To submit a repair request, those interested are advised to fill out a questionnaire online at dakotacounty.us, search Fix-It Clinic. Dakota County staff and volunteer fixers will review submissions to see if the item can be repaired over video chat. Instructions and appointment information will be sent to each participant before the event. Time slots are first come, first served and can be adjusted if needed. Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step, from troubleshooting to a completed repair.
For more information and to register, email environ@co.dakota.mn.us or call 952-891-7557.