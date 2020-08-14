As part of an ongoing effort to encourage community members and share the message to wear a face covering, the city of Northfield is making “Mask Up” window clings available for anyone to pick up at a variety of locations. A press release states people can attach the window clings to the inside of their window at home or in their office, dorm room, business or vehicle.
“COVID-19 is front and center of everyone’s mind. With the wear-a-mask order, we wanted to get the message out in a fun way and to tailor it to Northfield,” said Michelle Mahowald, Northfield communications and human resources director.
The window clings come in two designs. One design features a cowboy hat and mask with the words "Mask up, partner." The other features a cow wearing a mask with the words "Mask up, Northfield."
“Defeat of Jesse James Day is such a big part of our community and with it being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to honor the celebration with a design that was reminiscent of that era,” Mahowald said. “And the cow is adorable and continues our 'Protect the herd' theme.”
Window clings are available at:
• Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St.
• Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, 19 Bridge Square
• Growing Up Healthy, 1651 West Jefferson Parkway, HS 130
Posters have already been disturbed to businesses around town. The release states the city has other ways people can share the message including social media images, flyers and posters. Community members can download these resources from the share the message tab on the city’s COVID-19 webpage: ci.northfield.mn.us/covid19.
Contact Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.