Red Cross blood drives in Northfield will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Community Resource Bank; from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at FiftyNorth; from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID antibodies and donors can look up their result 7–10 days after donating blood. All blood donors will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email after donating.