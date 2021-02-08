The Northfield High School Raider Speech Team kicked off their 2021 season with a third-place finish at the Cannon Falls invitational on Feb. 6. Top finishers for the Raiders were Nadia Kuxhausen Ralph (first, Discussion), Annie Frank (second, Creative Expression), Lydia Buckmeier (second, Discussion), Brekken Modory (second, Humorous), Lilly Neily (fourth, Great Speeches), Elise Olson (fourth, Extemporaneous Reading), Maggie Huang (fifth, Original Oratory), Lucia Willkomm (sixth, Discussion), Maggie Muth, (Honorable Mention, Creative Expression), Connor Percy (Novice Finalist, Humorous), and Eleanor Lightfield (Novice Finalist, Discussion). The Raiders are coached by Jody Saxton West, Ellen Mucha and Pam Hanson. (Photo courtesy of NHS Raider Speech Team)