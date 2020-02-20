Dakota County Democrats and Republicans will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday to hold their respective party precinct caucuses. Registration will open at 6:30 p.m.
A press release states anyone age 16 or over may participate in caucus business. Those who will be 18 by or on Election Day are able to vote in caucus business. All are invited to attend.
A caucus is a meeting organized by Minnesota’s political parties where citizens can engage each other in a conversation about which candidates to support in the next general election and what public policy positions should be adopted as part of the party’s platform.
Dakota County GOP
Northfielders living in Dakota County and who are a part of Ward 3, Precinct 2 will meet at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
Dakota County DFL
Northfielders living in Dakota County and who are a part of Ward 3, Precinct 2 will meet at Greenvale Park Elementary School, 700 Lincoln Parkway, Northfield.