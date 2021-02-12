Northfield Hospital+Clinics will be vaccinating over 450 people on Saturday: Those 75 and older, plus a list of licensed daycare providers received from Rice County Public Health.
NH+C is now contacting people 75 and older to offer appointments for Tuesday, Feb. 16 and future dates. NH+C is contacting clinic patients of NH+C clinics and Allina Clinic in Northfield, plus people 75 and older on NH+C’s waitlist. Appointments are offered in order of age (oldest first).
If you are a clinic patient at NH+C or Allina Clinic in Northfield, you don’t need to join the waitlist.
If you are 65 or older, not a clinic patient, and live in NH+C’s service area, you may join the waitlist. Fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Form at northfieldhospital.org: bit.ly/nhc-vaccine-waitlist. You only need to fill out the form once to stay on the waitlist.
Vaccine supply continues to be limited. Appointments are offered in order of age (oldest first). The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available.
You must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. NH+C asks patients not to call.
Learn more about COVID vaccines here: bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine.