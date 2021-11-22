Dundas' Chapel Brewing took home a first-place trophy from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s MN Brewers Cup Competition Nov. 18, the state-wide, blind taste-test competition for Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.
Chapel’s Dukes Pilsner was the winning beer in the Czech Lager category. This Czech style pilsner is brewed annually in collaboration with the local amateur baseball team, the Dundas Dukes. It is a clear, golden, malt forward beer that is on tap at the brewery and sold at the Dundas ballpark during baseball season.
This year, the Brewers Cup Competition had 450 beers entered from 85 breweries and brewpubs in the state. Beers were submitted to 26 categories based on beer style. The submissions were judged
blind by 20 beer judges based on how well each submission represented the standards of its style. The top three in each style category, along with the top three overall, were announced at an industry-only awards ceremony on Thursday night.
“Hats off to our brewer, David Frost, for hitting a home run with his Pilsner recipe. Customers in the taproom and fans at the ballpark have been enjoying this beer since the spring, and we are thrilled the judges appreciated it as well” said co-founder/owner Tracie Vranich.
For a list of winners, visit mncraftbrew.org/brewerscupawards.