Come to the Northfield Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 to watch demonstrations of knitting, spinning, wet felting, English piecing (quilting), rug hooking and art projects.
A press release states there will be plenty of opportunities to try some of these projects. Demonstrators from Northfield Yarn, Reproduction Fabrics, Sketchy Artist and the local Rug Hooking group will show participants how to get started on a new craft. The program is free and open to all ages.
For questions, email Joan Ennis at joan.ennis@ci.northfield.mn.us