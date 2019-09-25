Eight-year-old Whitney Bauer of Northfield competed in the MN State Pedal Tractor Pull on Sept. 7 in Redwood Falls, placing third for 8-year-old girls. The top three finishers were invited to the National Pedal Tractor Pull Sept. 21 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. At the National Pull, Whitney pulled for a distance of 29.2 feet and placed seventh out of all 8-year-old girls in the country.
Local 2nd-grader competes at state, national tractor pull competitions
