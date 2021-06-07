The CFS Foundation approved grant funds to be distributed to 15 backpack food programs within their service and trade area, including the Northfield Area Learning Center Backpack Food Program. In addition, the CFS funds are being matched by the Land O’Lakes Foundation. The purpose of the grant money is to help children experiencing food insecurities.
According to a press release, each program advisor was asked to fill out an application sharing how the funds are used, how many families they serve and how the donation would benefit their program.
This program provides hunger relief when access to food may not otherwise be possible. They reportedly average 400 bags of food a year donated to families in the school district.
CFS representatives Eric Schrader, CFS board director; David Estrem, CFS board director; Tom Glidden, CFS energy sales; and Pete Courteau, CFS grain marketing advisor; were on hand to present to Daryl Kehler, ALC director, with a check for $1,000 and matching funds from Land O’Lakes Foundation of $1,000 for a total of $2,000.