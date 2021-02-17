The following Northfield students earned honors at Riverland Community College for the 2020 fall semester:
President's list — Bruce Boudreau, Kristin Ostebee and Gracie Svien
Dean's list — Arturo Gomez Rojas, Iris Reyes Mijares, Jeniffer Rosas Bermudez and Erika Velasquez
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. For the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.