On Saturday, 13 members of the Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol helped lay wreaths at Fort Snelling National Cemetery as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Last year, 1.8 million wreaths at 1,640 national cemeteries and war memorials — from Hawaii's Punchbowl to snow-covered sites in the upper Midwest to a Civil War battlefield in Georgia to the poppy fields of Normandy, France — were placed. (Photo courtesy of R. Knox)

