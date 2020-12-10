The 45th annual Lucia Fest will not be in person this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a press release states the Northfield Swedish Club invites local families to celebrate the beginning of the Swedish Christmas season safely in their own homes.
"Sing some Swedish carols, enjoy your own cookies, and dance around your Christmas tree," the release states.
The following five young women have been selected as this year’s Lucias:
- Libby Brust, a senior at Northfield High School.
“I haven’t finalized my college plans yet, but I plan to study either microbiology or biochemistry next year," she said in the release. "I’ve enjoyed participating in the Santa Lucia celebration for many years, and my favorite Scandinavian holiday tradition is decorating gingerbread houses."
- Brooke Green, a senior at Roseville Area High School.
“I started participating in Santa Lucia with my cousins when I was 7 years old," she said. "I love how it brings my family and our friends together to celebrate our Swedish heritage. After watching my cousins be Lucia and seeing pictures from when my mom was, it is super special that I had the opportunity to wear the candles myself, even though it looked different this year."
- Teagan Green, a senior at Roseville Area High School.
“This is my 10th year participating in Santa Lucia," Green said. "I love Santa Lucia because I get to spend time with my family and celebrate a part of my culture!”
- Sylvia Koenig, a senior at Northfield High School.
“Next year I will be attending and playing volleyball at Miami University in Ohio. I have been doing Santa Lucia for as long as I can remember," Koenig said. "It has always been so much fun and a great way to celebrate our Scandinavian roots!”
- Elsa Nystrom, a senior at Northfield High School.
“Although I can’t do all my normal Christmas traditions this year, I still get to help my mom make my favorite holiday breakfast, a Swedish tea ring. My family has strong Scandinavian roots, hence the blonde hair, so I’ve been celebrating Santa Lucia every year since I can remember! Even though I’m not a great singer," Nystrom said.