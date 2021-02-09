Northfield Hospital + Clinics is now contacting patients 75+ to schedule COVID vaccination appointments. A press release states the supply of the vaccine "is very limited." Appointments are being offered in order of age. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment.
"NH+C vaccinated more than 400 people age 80 and older on Saturday, Feb. 6," the release states. "NH+C will vaccinate patients 75 and older, plus health care workers, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. NH+C will vaccinate teachers and school staff on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in partnership with Rice County Public Health and school districts."
"Current patients of NH+C clinics are contacted in order of age (oldest first)," according to the release. "The number of patients we contact depends on how much vaccine is available. Patients will be contacted by phone call and text. Current patients do not need to contact NH+C to get on this list."
Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients are contacted in order of age (oldest first) based on Allina criteria. Allina contacts its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s own vaccination hubs.
"If you are not an NH+C patient or Allina patient and you are 65 or older and live in NH+C’s service area, you may sign up on a waitlist," the release states. "Fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Form at northfieldhospital.org for an invitation when vaccine is available. Appointments will be offered in order of age (oldest first). The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available.
If you are contacted and your spouse is also eligible, appointments will be scheduled for you both at the same time. First and second doses (3 or 4 weeks apart) will be scheduled at the same time. If you are contacted, you will be given a phone number to call to schedule your appointment.
"It’s important to call NH+C at that number as soon as you can, because staff have limited slots available. This phone number is not for the general public. Callers will not be able to schedule an appointment at this phone number if they have not previously heard from us."
NH+C’s goal is reportedly to vaccinate people in the local community as efficiently as possible with the limited vaccine available and remains committed to serving all members of the community.
Learn more about COVID vaccines at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine.