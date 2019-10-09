The Northfield Human Rights Commission is hosting a celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cannon Valley Friends Meeting House, 512 Washington St.
A press release states the celebration includes a conversation about the immigrant experience and treats. Community members Dorothea Hrossowyc and Julia Uleberg will lead the conversation about what it meant for the European settlers to come to America to occupy what they thought was free land. The release states People attending will be able to share their stories and their views.