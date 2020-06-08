HomeTown Credit Union will break ground on their new 5,500-square-foot Northfield branch at the corner of Gleason Court and Honeylocust Drive at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
In early 2021, the new HomeTown branch in Northfield will open a full service branch that will include two drive-thru lanes, a drive-up ATM, and 10 offices and a conference room for staff and members to meet.
CEO Kim Westphal said, “We couldn’t be more excited to offer a new location in Northfield and Dundas to better serve all of our current and future members in that area. As the only credit union in Northfield, we feel it will be a welcomed addition to the city and can’t wait to get the doors open and continue embracing the community.”