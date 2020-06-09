Women in Northfield Giving Support (WINGS) distributed $82,925 to local nonprofits as part of its annual grants cycle.
In 2020 WINGS celebrates 20 years of giving and has granted $1.13 million to date.
WINGS 20th anniversary Dare to Dream $20,000 grant was awarded to Northfield Healthy Community Initiative to support funding for the Northfield Community College Collaborative expansion.
The Northfield Community College Collaborative seeks to expand to serve more than 75 local individuals annually, including more than 55 women, allowing students to continue their postsecondary journeys, earning Minnesota State College and University credit and ultimately an associate degree without having to leave Northfield.
A press release states WINGS funding will make it possible to convert space in the Northfield Community Resource Center to college classrooms and study spaces, ones that help show students that their work and postsecondary pursuits are valued by the community. WINGS funds will be used for the conversion of the NCRC space currently used for meetings and by Adult Basic Education into college classrooms and study spaces. This includes the purchase of multi-purpose classroom tables, chairs, study stations, projectors, white boards, etc. Moreover, for every $1 of funding provided by WINGS, a national funder has agreed to provide a $1.50 match, thereby further leveraging the local initiatives.
Annual grants:
• Hope Center: Riding with HOPE
• Infants Remembered in Silence: IRIS Bereavement Support Packets
• Northfield Union of Youth: Motivated Leadership
• Project Friendship: Every Kid Deserves a Mentor
• Three Rivers Community Action: Northfield Infant and Toddler Child Care Center
• Rice County Habitat for Humanity: Aging in Place
• Northfield Healthy Community Initiative: Northfield YouthBank
• Northfield Healthy Community Initiative: Northfield Youth Sports Collaborative - Launching from Sports to Beyond
• Greenvale Park Community School: Greenvale Park Community School Promise Fellow
• Tackling Obstacles, Raising College Hopes: TORCH Summer Enrichment Opportunities
• Northfield Public Schools: The Power of Play
• Northfield Community Action Center: Housing Stability
• Northfield Community Action Center: Empowering Families through Diaper Support
• Tackling Obstacles, Raising College Hopes: NMS TORCH Attendance Interventions
• Ruth's House: Emergency and Transitional Shelter Program
• Health Finders: School Based Mental Health Services
• Northfield Community Action Center: Supporting Women Through Education and Job Training