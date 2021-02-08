In recognition of the combination of Black History Month and President's Day in February, community members are invited to a gathering on Bridge Square at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, organized by Say Their Names Northfield.
A press release states the brief ceremony will celebrate the patriotism of Black Americans, including the Tuskegee airmen and other Black veterans. Carleton History Professor Emeritus Harry Williams will read a poem and offer observations about its significance. Attendees will share in reading Langston Hughes’ poem, “Let America be America Again,” and the names of unarmed Black people killed by police in 2014. Participants are invited to bring American flags or Black Lives Matter flags or to join in displaying flags that will be passed out at the event.
For more information, visit Say Their Names Northfield on Facebook.