Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater, in partnership with St. Olaf College, will be in residence Sept. 23 to Sept. 28 through the support of an Arts Tour grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
SPDT will offer community classes and workshops. A press release states the organization will provide participants a chance to connect the creative process to their everyday lives.
A press release states that during the residency, Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater will engage community members in nationally recognized arts and health and arts and education programs. The organization finishes the residency at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 with a public performance of critically acclaimed work “MATINEE: Page-to-Stage-to-Screen” at St. Olaf College Center for Art and Dance, Wagner Bundgaard Studio One.
The release states the performance will take the audience behind the scenes of how it was created and include excerpts of the final work.
Greenvale Park Community School will partner with SPDT to host a free Families in Motion workshop from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 during the school’s regular Thursday evening programming.
Costello will share the company’s integration of movement and theater with Arcadia Charter School instructor Shari Setchell’s high school dance class Sept. 24.
SPDT company artists will offer a free movement/theater workshop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the upstairs studio of the Northfield Arts Guild for dancers of all levels and abilities ages 12 to 18.
The release states Costello and Pimsler will work with St. Olaf College students throughout the week.