The 1972 Clean Water Act did a great job of cleaning up Minnesota’s rivers and lakes. Regulations on factories (paid for by customers) and city wastewater plants (paid for by taxpayers) led to cleaner waterways across the county.
While we’ve come a long way toward a cleaner Cannon River, we’re not there yet. Runoff pollution from urban and rural areas is now the leading cause of fertilizers, sediment, and bacteria in area rivers and lakes.
Luckily, there’s something that everyone in Northfield can do to help clean up the Cannon River: “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution”. Join Clean River Partners and the City of Northfield in a Poster Contest to raise awareness around stormwater pollution and how to keep the Cannon River cleaner and safer for park visitors, families, hikers, bikers, canoers, and anglers.
Stormwater is the rain that falls on the City of Northfield. It runs off roofs and across lawns to sidewalks, streets and stormdrains. The city stormdrain system is a straight pipe right to the Cannon River. If only rain is flowing down the storm drain, then the river stays clean. But if that rainwater picks up fertilizers, oil, grass clippings, or dog droppings on it’s way to the stormdrain, then it carries those pollutants right to the Cannon River.
Northfield students in grades 2-5 can submit a poster that shows how kids and their families can do their part to keep the Cannon River clean. The deadline for email or mail poster submissions is 4:00 pm, Friday, May 6, 2022.