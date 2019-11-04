Beginning Thursday, Allina Health Northfield Clinic will start offering 3D mammograms.
"Early detection is the best protection because finding breast cancer early improves the likelihood that treatment will be successful," said Allina Health Northfield Clinic lead physician Cindy Baumgartner in a press release. "Mammograms are safe and effective in detecting breast cancer in its earliest stage, and with our new 3D mammography device we are providing our patients with the best possible tool to find cancers at the earliest possible stage."
3D mammography is an FDA-approved advanced technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to recreate a 3-dimensional picture of the breast.
Based on American Cancer Society guidelines:
- Age 40-44: mammograms are optional
- Age 45-54: have a mammogram every year
- Age 55 & older: have a mammogram every year or transition to having one every two years
If you have a higher than average risk for breast cancer, your health care provider may recommend a different schedule.
Women can be referred to Allina Health Northfield Clinic for a 3D mammogram by their physician, or they can make an appointment directly by calling (507) 663-9000. The Allina Health Northfield Clinic is at 1400 Jefferson Road.