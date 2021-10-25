St. John's Courageous Conversations: “Moving Forward” is held at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom.
St. Olaf Campus Life: Deanna Thompson, Director, Lutheran Center for Faith, Values, and Community Alyssa Melby, Program Director, Academic Civic Engagement Anja Dulin, St. Olaf student, will present.
Learn how the campus’ values are supporting anti-racist action underway on campus, how these initiatives intersect with work occurring in the local community, and how anti-racist work in a predominantly white institution presents both challenges and opportunities.
Register at StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous.