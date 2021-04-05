Virtual Maple Syrup Fun Run — run anytime after registration through Saturday, May 1.
Complete it with friends or family-6 feet apart, a stroller, or a dog. Run, walk, or use a treadmill. The 5K is 3.1 miles; 10K is 6.2 miles; 25K is 15.53 miles; and the 50K is 31.06 miles. Previous year’s course maps are on the race website for those wishing to run at River Bend. The courses will not be marked.
All registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt which can be mailed for a $5 shipping fee. Faribault Public School employees and race sponsors' employees receive a discount — just register with your work email.
Registration fees support environmental education, outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation.
Open to all ages — $40 per person for any distance, with the option to have your shirt mailed for $5. Registration is required by Wednesday, April 14.
Arbor Day Tree Planting — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Help River Bend celebrate Arbor Day by planting native trees. Wear long pants, close-toed shoes and make sure to bring a water bottle. The event will take place rain or shine, so dress for the weather.
Open to ages 8 and up — program is free, but pre-registration is required.
Create Your Own Pollinator Sanctuary Program — from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.
Create a sanctuary of native plants that will provide pollinators with food, water, and shelter, and bring participants everlasting beauty, enjoyment, and a satisfaction of knowing they are doing their part in keeping these pollinators around.
The program will include a presentation, tour of River Bend’s prairie, as well as a take-home guidebook, sanctuary sign, and perennial plant.
Open to adults — $75/person or $50/ River Bend Member. Pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.