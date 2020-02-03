K-Libre24 is the featured band for the “Love Your Library Latin Dance Party" beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Armory Event Center, at the intersection of Division and Sixth streets, as a fundraiser for the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library.
A press release states doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by family activities including crafts and kids' Zumba, and the band playing from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets for the party are $15 at the door or $12 in advance — available through Feb. 14 at the Northfield Public Library or online at ffnpl.wildapricot.org/event-3686027. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.
The release states K-Libre24 is a Twin Cities-based orchestra specializing in dance music from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean regions, including merengue, cumbia, bachata and salsa. Food is provided by Noris Cuisine (Venezuelan specialties), and a full bar will be available.
All proceeds help the Friends and Foundation of the Library support a variety of library programs, for youth, families, seniors, community outreach and much more. The release states The Friends want to thank Imminent Brewery and the events center for helping to make the event possible.