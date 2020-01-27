Put on your dancing shoes for the Leap Year Swing Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29 at Northfield Ballroom, 1055 Highway 3 N. General admission tickets are $15 and student admission is $10.
A press release states music will be provided by Bend in the River Big Band with vocalist Linnea Nelson Marrin. Victor Albrecht, a local dance instructor, will provide free swing dance lessons beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be a cash bar.
All are welcome to attend the event, which is a benefit for Vintage Band Festival.