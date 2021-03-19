A press release states that Kate Towle, a lifelong anti-racism activist and author, will "explore how white people need to do their own work for racial healing to do less harm in a society that has prioritized white dominance" at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield on Sunday, March 28.
The release states she will help white attendees reflect on “building our muscle for white agility over white fragility and our unique place in history to play an important role in dismantling personal and systemic racism.”
All are welcome to attend the UUFN virtual service for this presentation. Register with the link forms.gle/K6ZUBUzSmcX2JK5N6. Learn more about UUFN at uunorthfield.org.
"Towle has worked with schools and organizations to foster best practices for engaging youth in the challenges of our times," the release states. "Her model for intercultural and intergenerational youth engagement won the St. Paul Foundation's 2011 Facing Race Idea Challenge. She now works actively with communities and organizations to explore the intersection of racial equity and educating for peace."