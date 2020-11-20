Ruth’s House of Hope, a transitional shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness in Rice County, has opened Sarah’s House, a sober house located in Northfield.
A dedication ceremony for Sarah’s House occurred Sunday, Nov. 15. A press release states Sarah’s House is named after the biblical Sarah and to honor the Rev. Sarah Hanson-Neitz, former Ruth’s House board member.
At Ruth’s House, staff has reportedly witnessed a rise in the number of women who suffer from chemical addictions. Over half of the shelter residents struggle with mental and chemical health. Sarah’s house is considered a safe sober living space designed to help women transition to healthy independent living. A caseworker helps residents set goals, locate resources, find employment and develop coping skills. Sarah’s House is seen as providing a structured step-down approach after in-patient treatment. Sarah’s House will reportedly help fulfill the mission of Ruth’s House, empowering lives, offering hope through transitional housing and support.
“Ruth’s House’s vision is — a community where everyone has a safe place to call home. We hope, with the opening of Sarah’s House, to give women recovering from addiction a supportive living environment. The strong support of community and the compassion of our supporters helped make Sarah’s House a reality,” said Sarah's House Executive Director Suzzanne Fox.