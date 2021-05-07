Northfield High School students Ryan Hegland and Nicole Koziolek, along with Randolph High School student Meredith Taylor, will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship.
The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in Agriculture. The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
The scholarship is possible due to the generosity of James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison, who lost his battle with illness in 2014. Jim had a deep love for the land, farming and the desire to support youth which lead him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Generations of high school seniors interested in studying agriculture will benefit from this donation through the James W. Tracy Scholarship.
The scholarship guidelines and application for school year 2021-2022 will be available November 15, 2021 at www.mnffafoundation.org.