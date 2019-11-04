Alyssa Herzog Melby, chairwoman of the Northfield Arts and Culture Commission, will speak about “Creative Placemaking: Developing Northfield through Arts and Culture,” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bunday Room of the Northfield Public Library. Her talk, sponsored by Pi Chapter (Rice County) of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for key women educators, is free and open to the public. Desserts will be served. All are welcome. For more information, contact Pi Chapter Treasurer Anne Groton at 507-645-7356.

