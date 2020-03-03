The Northfield Arts Guild is announcing a March Membership Drive, titled "Make Art Happen," that began Monday and continues through March 31.
A press release states those who join or renew in March will receive a special 20% discount for the Guild's Gift Shop, and will be recognized in the fall annual report and on signage in the lobbies. Membership costs range from $5 to $15 per month.
Call the Guild office to join or renew at 507-645-8877 x2. Learn more at northfieldartsguild.org/support/members-circle/.