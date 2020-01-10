Northfield Fine Arts Boosters will present One Hit Wonders, a fundraiser to support fine arts programs in Northfield Public Schools, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Armory Square, 519 Division St. S. All are invited to attend.
A press release states the concert will feature five local bands playing a mix of classic one-hit wonders and original music. A $7 donation is suggested at the door.
Cocktails, wine and beer from Imminent Brewing will be available for purchase during the concert.
Bands will include Fred the Bear, Mark & Vanessa Ross, No Time for Fame, Lemon Water and the Wrecklanders. Local musicians include Vanessa and Mark Ross, Don Bratland, Doug Bratland, Ray Coudret, Jerry Spencer, Bob Kanzelman, Beth Kanzelman, Bo Aylin, Kai Legvold, Dave Shelby, Brett Price, Robbie Swenson, Chris Ash, Mike Meehan and more.
Northfield Fine Arts Boosters provides resources and promotes community support for band, choir, orchestra, speech, music listening, theater and visual arts programs in Northfield.
Proceeds from the concert will directly support fine arts programs in Northfield’s K-12 schools.