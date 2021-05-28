The annual Cannon Valley Trail open house will take place on Saturday, June 5. Listen to live music by InTandem (Brenda Owens and Lee Mensinger) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Welch Station Access. This duo from the Cannon Valley performs a variety of folk, blues, roots, and Americana standards with vocal harmonies on guitars, mandolin, banjo, and ukulele.
The Red Wing Naturalists will be also Welch Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with activity sheets, information, and maps. Their goal is to encourage residents and visitors to explore, learn and take care for the natural spaces that make our county so unique.
A Bike Safety Clinic will be held at the O’Gorman Rest Area in Cannon Falls, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tom Bisel from Downtown Bike Shop, Northfield will be on site for quick repairs, bike safety, and information using the self-repair station.
Participants will also be able to take a selfie with one the “Picture Frames” along the trail and share it on Facebook or Instagram – #CVT.
Voices of the Valley is a Cannon Valley Trail interpretive program planned to assist a visitor’s understanding and exploration of the Cannon River Valley and also provides educational and entertaining programs for Trail users. Programs take place on Saturdays during the months of June through September from 11 a.m.-2 p.m at Cannon Valley Trail Welch Station Access. This location can be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the events, but aren’t able to bike there. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and come to listen to the music. More Voices of the Valley Events are scheduled throughout the summer.
June 26 – Amongst the Reeds Irish band; July 3 – Helen Forsythe, banjo and vocals; Aug. 7 – Caroline Priore, fiddle, guitar, vocals; Aug. 7 – Red Wing Naturalists and Sept. 4 – Flatt and Square, old-timey bluegrass band. For more information, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website at cannonvalleytrail.com.