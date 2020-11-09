The Northfield Motor Vehicle Office is closing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 and opening at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 to allow the state to launch the new MNDRIVE vehicle services system.
A press release during this closure, the state will process all remaining transactions in the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS) and the driver services system (FastDS), before converting to the new MNDRIVE system Nov. 16.
“We know that closing our office temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure a smooth transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE,” said Brenda Angelstad, the city of Northfield’s finance director
The release states customers are encouraged to plan ahead and to check the state’s Driver and Vehicle Services’ website for the latest information:dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/Pages/default.aspx.