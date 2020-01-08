To honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Olaf College will host a daylong series of events that are open to the public, and all members of the community — including children — are welcome and encouraged to attend.
A press release states the day begins with breakfast pastries and community conversation at 9:30 a.m. in the second-floor atrium of Regents Hall of Natural and Mathematical Sciences. The gathering will feature a station for students and community members to make signs to carry on the march.
Just after 10 a.m., participants will move out to the plaza near the Regents Hall east entrance, in the space near Old Main and Steensland Hall.
At 10:05 a.m., St. Olaf music faculty member Tesfa Wondemagegnehu will provide instruction on the songs that marchers will sing as they walk across campus. All those gathered will participate in a brief call-and-response rehearsal. Associate College Pastor Katherine Fick will then lead the crowd in prayer.
A press release states The Unity March will begin at 10:10 a.m. across campus toward Boe Memorial Chapel, while Wondemagegnehu — along with members of the Black Ensemble, a St. Olaf music ensemble dedicated to showcasing and representing black arts and culture, as well as students in the Interim Music and Social Justice class — will lead the marchers in song across campus. and conclude with a keynote lecture by civic leader Dr. Abdul Omari.
It will end inside Boe Memorial Chapel, where Harper Bischoff ’22 will sing a solo. She will be accompanied by professional pianist David Billingsley, founder of the Billingsley School of Music and Arts, who has toured nationally and internationally with noted artists like Robert Robinson, The Sounds of Blackness and many others.
The release states Wondemagegnehu will close the event with a brief talk.
Throughout the day, St. Olaf students and community members are invited to participate in events that carry forward the work and legacy of King through service, conversation and voter registration.
Service: The Taylor Center will host a “Sweet Dreams” service project to make tie blankets from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Lion’s Pause in Buntrock Commons, which will be distributed to shelters and youth centers that serve African American communities, as well as locally to the Community Action Center.
Conversation: The Cultural Union for Black Expression (CUBE) will host collaborative conversations about the African American experience throughout the day, culminating with a panel discussion at 6 p.m. in Tomson Hall 280. In addition, a number of interim courses will take time during the day to make connections between their class material and MLK, his legacy and the themes of the day.
Voter Registration: To support the legacy of Dr. King’s work to secure voting rights for all — including the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 — the college will host two voting rights tables just outside of the Cage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, with information about voting rights and to assist with voter registration.
The day’s events will culminate with a lecture by civic leader Dr. Abdul Omari titled “Would You Follow You?” at 3:30 p.m. in the Buntrock Commons Black and Gold Ballrooms. The lecture will be streamed and archived online.