Northfield Hospital + Clinics is expanding COVID vaccination to people 50 and older without health conditions. Staff are currently contacting people 53 and older on the NH+C waitlist.
NH+C continues to prioritize people with health conditions and essential workers, based on state guidance.
NH+C continues to offer appointments in order of risk factors: age, health conditions, essential workers. Join the waitlist, then please wait to hear from NH+C. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Staff will work within NH+C’s service area, then expand when possible.
NH+C will expand when staff can to broader scheduling for everyone 16+.
People 16 and older are encouraged to join NH+C’s waitlist. The waitlist is available in Spanish, Somali, Vietnamese, Mandarin and English. Find links for each language here: bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine
NH+C also works with Public Health and local employers to vaccinate prioritized essential workers.
Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee an appointment. NH+C staff encourage patients to seek other options, too. Register at Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.