Relativity, voted best band from Northfield, has been performing since 1999 and will perform at noon Friday, Feb. 14 at Northfield Public Library.
A press release states the band combines outstanding vocals, guitar, mandolin and a blazing fiddle to create a fun and eclectic evening of music. With a request list of a couple hundred songs, Relativity encourages the audience to choose what they want to hear, from acoustic covers of current top 40 songs to classic & folk rock.
The band is made up of Sandy Jensen on vocals, mandolin & guitar; Toby Jensen on guitar & vocals; and Mike Hildebrandt, a Minnesota Rock & Country Music Hall of fame inductee, on fiddle and mandolin.