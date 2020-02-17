Board Members of the Northfield Garden Club for 2020 are President Elizabeth Olson, Past President Lorraine Rovig, Vice President Donna Jackson, Secretary Mary Jones and Treasurer Sharon Detert.
A press release states at its February St. Olaf luncheon, Olson presented an annual gardening grant to Save the Northfield Depot, a nonprofit organization that is restoring the town’s historic depot of 1888.
It is their fourth grant from the Northfield Garden Club, bringing total funding to $3,600. All grant money has been slated for landscaping enhancements. This year’s grant of $700 will be used to add plants, trees, top soil, and mulch for the garden surrounding sitting walls of stone.
Alice Thomas, board member of Save the Northfield Depot, accepted the grant. Thomas noted they are grateful for the Northfield Garden Club’s continued support.
"This latest donation clearly demonstrates the club’s belief that the restoration will enhance the appeal of the greater community, not only for its historical significance but for the beatification of the site," the release states.