The city of Northfield is seeking interested individuals to serve as election judges for the presidential nomination primary on March 3, the primary election on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3.
A press release states election judges administer election procedures in polling places and ensure that voters' rights are protected and respected on Election Day. Election judges receive pay for required training time and work on Election Day.
"By law, employers must give election judges time off from work to serve," the release states. "In addition to serving on Election Day, judges must complete required training prior to serving. Election judges may serve all day — approximately 6 a.m. to close — or choose a half day shift — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to close."
To be an election judge, individuals must be eligible to vote in Minnesota on Election Day; and be able to read, write and speak English. Election judges are recommended to enjoy assisting people, communicate clearly and demonstrate impartiality and professionalism when serving voters. Minnesota voters, regardless of their political party affiliation, if any, can apply to serve.
Additional information and the application form can be found at ci.northfield.mn.us/electionjudge or by contacting City Clerk Deb Little at 507-645-3001 or Deb.Little@ci.northfield.mn.us