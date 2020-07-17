Caitlyn Faust and Rachel Will of Northfield earned president's list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the president's honor roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester
Katherine Boland from Northfield earned dean's list honors from Bemidji State University, at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.