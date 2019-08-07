Ezmee Marie Rasmussen was born July 4, 2019 in Northfield to Nikole Marie Rasmussen and Craig Steven Rasmussen. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Ezmee Marie Rasmussen
Most Popular
Articles
- Northfield man taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Bob Baker retires after 33-year career at McDonald's
- Michael Allan Gerlach
- Sawyer to play with USPHL's Rochester Vipers
- Vintage Band Festival is a large draw for Northfield
- Robert Gangloff
- Antoine penciled in as St. Cloud State's starting center
- Community Action Center ready to open 4th emergency shelter
- Nfld. council again signals desire for Bridgewater Twp. to not incorporate
- Timperley, Torstenson both commit to play Division I volleyball
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.