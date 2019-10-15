Barbara Krause, certified death midwife, will present an informational talk on her new series, "me! die?" from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bunday Room of the Northfield Public Library.
A press release states the series ventures into personal awareness of and connection to loss, dying and death. In the first program of the series, beginning the journey, participants will look outward to understand the role played by society, culture and personal experience in how they view death. Simply talking about death is seen as bringing about a different perspective.
"New ways of thinking, of which you may not have been aware, are revealed," the release states. "The foundation for the series is 'Everything is energy.'"
The release states the three programs in the series prepare people mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.
"Within a safe and confidential space, you learn about yourself, others, and the energies of the universe through participant-led dialogues, facilitated presentations and confidential workbook activities," the release states. "The first program culminates in a ritual that celebrates the growth of individual and community awareness surrounding loss, dying and death."